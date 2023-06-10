BELTON — Services for Joyce Matous Wall. 90, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church in Belton with the Rev. Eddie Humphrey officiating.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Wall died Thursday, June 8, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Dec. 8, 1932, in Ballinger to Frank and Dolly Hamilton Sharp. She married William “Bill” Matous in 1951, and he preceded her in death in 1995. She married LeRoy Wall in 1996, and he preceded her in death in 2010. She was a Baptist. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Belton. She was the contributing editor on travel for a local newspaper. She worked for many years for the Soil Conservation Service in Temple.
Survivors include two sons, Michael Matous of Fort Worth, and Bruce Matous of Belton; a daughter, Cathy Stewart of Bryan; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.