SALADO — Services for Bernie L. Cowan, 82, of Kyle will be 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in Live Oak Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Cowan died Wednesday, July 20, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 1, 1939, in Austin to Harold and Sylvia Burris Cowan. He served in the National Guard.
Survivors include his wife, Sylvia Musselman Cowan; two sons, Mark Cowan and Chris Cowan; and two grandchildren.
Broecker Funeral Home of Salado is in charge of arrangements.