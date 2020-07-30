Services for Irene Mazas Eastham, 73, of Temple will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Church in Temple with the Rev. Ed Dowell officiating.
Private burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Eastham died Wednesday, July 22, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 2, 1946, in Albuquerque, N.M., to Angelo and Josephine Mazas. She married Michael David “Mike” Eastham on Dec. 30, 1967. In 1968, they moved to Temple. She was a longtime member of Trinity Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years.
Survivors include four daughters, Christy Eastham Kianes and Vicky Waneck, both of Temple, Jamie Cruz Solano of Denver, Colo., and Stephanie Lawhorn of Little River-Academy; two sisters, Angela Kucherenko of Albany, Calif., and Connie Mazas of Jemez Springs, N.M.; and three grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mrs. Bee’s Private Care, Feed My Sheep or Trinity Church.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.