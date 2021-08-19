Services for Charles Preston “Woody” Woodard, 76, of Temple, will be noon Monday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Dennis Fender officiating.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Woodard died Sunday, Aug. 15, at a Temple hospital.
He was born April 25, 1945, in Brownsville, Tenn., to James Edward and Corble Reece Woodard. He married Becky Housley Woodard of Belton in 2015, and they lived in Temple. He served nine years as a sergeant in the U.S. Army, spending three tours in Vietnam. He later worked for the Killeen Police Department for 20 years and as a criminal investigator for the state of Texas for eight years.
He was preceded in death by his previous wife, Barbara Woodard; and a daughter, Stacie Lynn Bagley.
Survivors include his wife of Belton; three sons, Glenn McComb, Donald McComb and Robert Hickerson; two daughters, Dana Ladd and Janna Bowen; a brother, Larry Joe Dale Woodard, 13 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.