Kade Cleveland Thomas
Kade Cleveland Thomas, 25, passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at his home.
Kade was born January 15, 1996 in Cleburne to Danny Ray Thomas and Mandi Rene (Sinclair) Thomas. He loved hunting and fishing. He loved caring for his chickens and ducks, the newest member of the family, Bird the Third, and especially loved his faithful companion, Joe. He loved playing games such as poker, dominoes and Monopoly. He was a movie fanatic and loved watching movies with his best friend and the love of his life, Lauren Elizabeth Fletcher. He was always playing jokes on everyone and loved to make people laugh. He had a beautiful old soul.
Kade was a resident of Glen Rose, TX. He was a graduate of Rogers High School in Rogers, Texas. It was his honor to follow in his dad’s footsteps by being a school mascot.
Kade was preceded in death by his father, Danny Ray Thomas of Glen Rose, TX; his brother, Lloyd Ray Thomas of Glen Rose, TX; his uncle, Douglas Cleveland Thomas of Glen Rose, TX; his grandfather, Eugene Cleveland Thomas of Early, TX; his great-grandparents, William “Bill” Thomas Jolly and Irene Mann Jolly of Glen Rose, TX; and his maternal grandmother, Carrie Lynn Guilliams of Moffat, TX.
He is survived by his mother, Mandi Rene Thomas of Tolar, TX; his grandmother, Donna Thomas and his aunt, Stacy Thomas of Glen Rose, TX; his brother, Raife William Sparks of Temple, TX; his grandparents, Byron and Janet Sinclair of Temple, TX; several aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, and his many friends whom he considered family.
Visitation will be from 5 pm to 7 pm. Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Wiley Funeral Home in Glen Rose. Funeral services will start at 11 am on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Wiley Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service and burial to follow at Lanham Mills Cemetery, outside of Glen Rose, TX.
Donations in memory of Kade Thomas can be made to Texas Lion’s Camp at www.lionscamp.ejoinme.org
