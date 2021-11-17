Services for Gail Marie Crawford, 65, of Killeen will be held 3 p.m. Saturday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple.
Mrs. Crawford died Monday, Nov. 1, at a local hospital.
She was born Dec. 15, 1955, in Terrebonne, La., to Doretha Green and Hosea Chatman. She worked as a medical secretary in Houma, La., and she was a homemaker. She worked for Comanche County Memorial Hospital for 21 years. She married Michael Crawford Sr. She lived in Germany and Lawton, Okla., before moving to Texas. She was a Jehovah’s Witness and a member of Kingdom Hall in Killeen.
Survivors include three sons, Jody Crawford, Stanley Green and Marseille Crawford; a brother, Gilmo Chatman; five sisters, Barbara Green-Gamble, Pearley Williams, Vera Green, Margaret Harden and Audrey Chatman; and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to help with funeral expenses: Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center, 4235 E. U.S. Highway 190, Temple, TX 76501.
An overnight vigil will take place from 5 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday with a testimony hour at 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.