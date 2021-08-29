Joseph Scott Sterling
Joseph Scott Sterling, 62, of Temple died at his residence on Wednesday August 18, 2021.
Joe was born July 11, 1959, in Winchester, Indiana, to Ralph Leon Sterling and Beverly Jo Hendrickson Sterling. He graduated from Southern New Hampshire University with a degree in Management Information Systems. He married Melanie Robinson January 3, 1981, in New Hampshire.
Joe had a lifelong passion for computers. He worked as a System Administrator for Texas Instruments and then as a System Administrator and Lotus Notes Administrator for Acer. Settling down in Temple he worked as a contractor for CSC and Tesco at Fort Hood as a Computer Support Technician.
Joe loved to work with his hands. He was a talented woodworker and craftsman who spent many hours creating custom gifts for his friends and family.
Joe was as blunt as he was kind. Honesty was a core value. Joe cared deeply for his friends and family, always putting others’ needs before his own to go above and beyond to help someone. That was just who he was. His confidence and singular personality made him unforgettable and a comfort to all who were fortunate to know him.
Joe is survived by his wife Melanie Sterling of Temple; his daughter Stephanie Michelle Sterling of Leander; his parents Ralph Leon Sterling and Beverly Jo Hendrickson Sterling of Florida; brothers & sister Michael (Kim) Sterling of Colorado, Lee (Colin) Kernan of Massachusetts and Craig (Penny) Sterling of Illinois.
A burial ceremony will be held at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. Scanio-Harper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. All gifts in Joe’s honor should be made to Veterans Organizations.
