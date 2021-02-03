Services for Jean Keefer Ewing, 99, of Temple will be at a later date.
Mrs. Ewing died Sunday, Jan. 31, at a local nursing home.
She was born Nov. 1, 1921, in Paris, Ill., to Gifford and Ruby See Keefer. She graduated with a bachelor of arts degree from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. In 1946, she married Joseph S. Ewing of Paris. He preceded her in death. She moved to Temple 14 years ago.
Survivors include a son, Stephen Ewing of Temple, a grandchild; and a great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to any charity.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.