ROCKDALE — Services for Michael Glenn Rhines, 70, of Hutto will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with Michael Taber officiating.
Burial will be at a later date in Salty Cemetery.
Mr. Rhines died Friday, Oct. 23.
He was born Nov. 20, 1949, in San Antonio to Glenn Wilson and Alta Mae Ferguson Rhines. He married Denece Pinkerton in 1981. He was vice president of KoolCote Commercial.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Todd Rhines and Jason Rhines; three daughters, Melissa Perlinger, Nicole Rogers and Laura Hines; a brother, Archie Rhines; a sister, Cindy Johnson; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.