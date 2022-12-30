ROCKDALE — Services for Caleb Matthew Stevenson, 22, of Palmetto, Ga., formerly of Rockdale, will be 11 a.m. Friday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with the Rev. Jeff Ripple officiating.
Mr. Stevenson died Thursday, Dec. 22.
He was born Aug. 17, 2000 to Donna and Joel Stevenson in La Grange. He graduated from Milano High School. He worked at Masada Industries in Ga. as a project manager.
Survivors include a daughter, Myla Stevenson; parents; a brother, Justin Stevenson; and two sisters, Rachel Eanes, and Morgan Groendes.