Cecelia “Meme” Whitaker
Cecelia “Meme” Whitaker, 77, of Topeka, Kansas passed away peacefully May 4th, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Cecelia was born in Brandywine, Maryland. She was the Daughter of the late Benjamin and Agnes Wilkerson.
Meme, also known as Granny, was a seamstress at Walls Industries in Cleburne, TX for many years. She loved sewing, crocheting, her Dallas Cowboys and playing Bingo.
Cecelia is survived by her children, Lesa West and husband David of Belton, Tabatha Hovey and Husband Joe of Topeka; grandchildren, Eric West and wife Elizabeth, Alana West Bradley and Husband Bobby, Haley West Baccari and Husband Michael, Donnie Hovey, Amy Turner and Husband Nathan, Alison Luna; great-grandchildren, Trent West, Aiden Hovey, Lennon Baccari, Hendrix Baccari, Magnolia Turner and Marshall Turner and sisters Dorothy Peters, Ruth Ann Sipe and Betty Ann Walker.
Cecelia was preceded in death by 2 brothers and 4 sisters.
The family will hold a private celebration of life. TBD
