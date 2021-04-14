Services for Ernest “Wayne” Galban, 71, of Belton will be 1 p.m. Friday in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mr. Galban died April 7 at a local hospital.
He was born Oct. 18, 1949, in Rockdale to Plasido and Marguerite Galban.
Survivors include two sons, Demetrius Galban and Gabriel Galban; a daughter, Alisha Galban-Gain; three sisters, Phyllis Green, Elizabeth Guidry and Adelpha Davis; a brother, Buddy Galban; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple; a rosary will be recited at 6 p.m.