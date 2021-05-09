BELTON — Services for Bettie Jim Heath Campbell, 92, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Saturday in North Belton Cemetery.
Mrs. Campbell died Friday, May 7, at an assisted living center in Temple.
She was born March 29, 1929, in Opelika, Ala., to James Isaiah Heath and Idabelle Heath. She served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. She was a homemaker. She was a foster parent and foster parent trainer in Bell County. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Temple, the Dawson Sunday School Class and American Legion Post No. 0133 in Temple.
She was preceded in death by two grandchildren.
Survivors include a son, James Campbell of Temple; four daughters, Rebecca Mullan of Austin, Patricia Posvar of Salado, Kay Stewart of Temple and Tracy Scott of Brandon, Fla.; seven grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org; or any charity.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.