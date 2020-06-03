ROCKDALE — Services for Lavita Raye Doss Richter, 66, of Rockdale will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with the Rev. Gary Veit officiating.
Ms. Richter died Wednesday, May 27, at a Round Rock hospital.
She was born Sep. 10, 1953, to Nolan Pat and Laquita June Ellis Doss. She was a 1972 graduate of Rockdale High School. She married Larry Ray Richter on March 2, 1974, in Fedor. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include her husband; a son, Laban Richter of Liberty Hill; two daughters, Cheyenne Herrera of Pflugerville and Ainsley Richter of Cedar Park; a brother, Nolan Doss; a sister, Teresa Kaderka; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.