No services are planned for Annie Taylor, 89, of Copperas Cove.
Mrs. Taylor died Saturday, Oct. 30, at a local care facility.
She was born Dec. 6, 1931, to John Sanders and Rosie Lee Nichols in East Carroll Parish, La. She attended Reuben McCall High School. In 1956 she married Isaac Taylor. She was formerly a member of New Morning Start Baptist Church in Louisiana. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and by a son, Darnell Tayor.
Survivors include four sons, Johnny Sanders, Otis Taylor, Willis Taylor and Jerry Taylor; two daughters, Sherry Robinson and Brenda Wiggins; two brothers, John Sanders Jr. and Johnny Olsen Sanders; three sisters, JoAnn Sanders, Shirley Howard and Rosetta Ann Miller; 19 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center of Temple is in charge of arrangements.