Services for Merle Dunbar Mahler, 100, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Christ Episcopal Church in Temple.
Mrs. Mahler died Thursday, June 24, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 11, 1920, in Tuscola to Fannie and Walter Dunbar. She married Frederick Lamar Mahler on Sept. 6, 1948, at Christ Episcopal Church in Temple. She was a registered nurse and worked for King’s Daughters Hospital, the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.
Survivors include three sons, Frederick Mahler Jr., Timothy Carl, and Joe Walter Mahler; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 300 N. Main St., Temple, TX 76501.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.