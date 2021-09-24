Services for Glenn Earl Willis Sr., 64, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with William Lentz officiating.
Burial will be in Buckhorn Cemetery.
Mr. Willis died Wednesday, Sept. 22, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Feb. 5, 1957, in Temple to Floyd Pete and Dorothy Mouser Willis. He owned and operated Glenn Willis Trucking. He lived his entire life in the Temple and Troy area.
Survivors include a son, Glenn Willis Jr. of Troy; two daughters, Estella Juarez of Temple and Ashley Nance-Karl of Troy; a brother, Charlie Willis of Belton; three sisters, Betty Brown of Florida, Janet Alaniz of Temple and Debra Willis of Troy; and eight grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.