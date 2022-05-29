ROCKDALE — Services for Bessie Kay Cass Lagrone, 77, of Milano will be 10 a.m. Monday at Guase Baptist Church with the Rev. Chad Lagrone officiating.
Burial will be in Smyrna Cemetery in Milano.
Mrs. Lagrone died Wednesday, May 25, at a Cameron nursing facility.
She was born Feb. 3, 1948, in Cameron to Koye Arnold and Tommie Velma Payne Cass. She graduated from high school in Milano. She attended Friendship Baptist Church. She married Claude Mayson Lagrone in 1977. She was a custodian and a nurse’s aide. She was a writer for Cameron Herald and the Rockdale Reporter.
Survivors include her husband of Milano; four daughters, Marie Bakken of Milano, Janie Bazargani of Katy, Connie Caston of San Antonio and Catrina Steinbecker of Milano; two sons, Jereald Lagrone of Gause and Chad Lagrone of Milano; two sisters, Wanda Lee of Gause and Edith Miller of Milano; two brothers, Jimmy Cass of Caldwell and Ray Cass of Bryan; 20 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Milano Former Students Association scholarship fund, 2147 County Road 232, Rockdale, TX 76567.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. today at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.