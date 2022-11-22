Mary Irene Burtis
May Her Memory
Be A Blessing
Mary Irene Burtis passed away peacefully on November 9, 2022, in Edmond, Oklahoma, surrounded by her loving family after a long courageous battle with cancer. Born in 1943 in Cameron, Texas, Mary Irene was the daughter of Hilda Kuzel Burtis and John Burtis, and she grew up with her younger sister, Marguerite Burtis, on the family farm in Buckholts, Texas.
A graduate of Buckholts High School, Mary Irene then moved to New York City where she lived on and off while she was a student at Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, Texas. She received her Bachelor of Science in Speech Pathology and later earned a Master of Science in Speech Pathology from East Texas State University in Commerce (now Texas A&M at Commerce). After receiving the Certificate of Clinical Competence from the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association, Mary Irene began her lifetime career as a speech-language pathologist in public schools in Texas City, Texas, and later in other Texas public school districts: McAllen, San Antonio, Paris, and Dallas.
Mary Irene joined her sister, Marguerite, as a speech-language pathologist in private practice in 1986. Their private practice, known as the Burtis Speech-Language Center, changed its name to Burtis & Noel Speech-Language Center, Inc., in 1995 when their friend and speech-language pathologist, Julie Noel, joined the practice. Mary Irene was beloved by her patients in the Dallas-Ft. Worth Metroplex, and she will be missed by many loving families.
Mary Irene chaired and served on many committees throughout her career as a member of the Texas Speech-Language-Hearing Association (TSHA) which presented her with the TSHA Award of Honor in 2003 for her dedication to the empowerment of speech-language pathologists and audiologists in their commitment to achieving excellence in education, professional development, and leadership. Mary Irene was also a Fellow of the Texas Speech-Language-Hearing Foundation which supports research, education, and service endeavors to improve the lives of people with communication disorders.
She was a member of the SPJST for 79 years, a Texas fraternal benefit society founded in 1897 by Czech pioneers and their mission continues today to assist projects which seek to keep alive the cherished traditions, customs, heritage, and language of Czech Texans.
Mary Irene was a devoted loving mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, a fiercely loyal friend, and a supportive, encouraging business partner. She loved rock & roll, country & western, rhythm & blues, fashion magazines, denim jackets, skinny jeans, high heels, the Czech culture, kolaches, reading about the British royal family, and discussing politics. She was active in the Texas Democratic Party and Dallas County Democratic Committee, attended many state meetings, and served as an election judge in many elections.
Mary Irene is survived by her son, Thomas Marshall Burtis Weatherford, and his wife, Cecilia Cameron Weatherford, in Edmond, Oklahoma who have two daughters, Clara Mary Weatherford and Sally Jean Weatherford. Mary Irene is also survived by her sister, Marguerite Burtis, and her husband, Peter Vogel, who live in Dallas, their sons, Stephen Louis Burtis Vogel of Buckholts and John-Paul Burtis Vogel and his wife, Alesha Dawn Vogel of Southlake, Texas, and their children John Mason Vogel, Grady Paul Vogel, and Ethan Jacob Vogel. She is also survived by loving first cousins, Charlotte (Matt) Rowland, Emil John (Ann) Kuzel, Elizabeth (Greg) Cook, John (Robin) Rollins, Dorothy Klepper, and Joyce Petrich. Mary Irene also leaves behind a host of friends from her personal life and professional practice.
Visitation will be at Marek-Burns-Laywell in Cameron at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 26, 2022, and interment will follow at the Corinth Community Cemetery in Buckholts. A reception will follow at the family farm. Pallbearers are John-Paul Vogel, Stephen Vogel, Mike McCoy, Julian Noel, Adolph Jurca, Bill Goodman, Gordon Jones, and Lee Pittman.
Contributions may be made to the Burtis-Vogel-Elkins Community Service Fund, Texas Speech Hearing Foundation, 425 Cypress, Abilene, Texas 79601; the Corinth Community Cemetery, P.O. Box 272, Buckholts, Texas 76518; or the SPJST Lodge #15, 600 State Highway 36, Buckholts, Texas 76518.
Paid Obituary