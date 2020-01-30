PFLUGERVILLE — Services for Hilda Menn, 90, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday in Cook-Walden/Memorial Hill Cemetery in Pflugerville.
Mrs. Menn died Tuesday, Jan. 28.
She was born Aug. 18, 1929, in Franklin to Belton O’Neil Martin and Ada Mae Mandell. She graduated from Franklin High School. She married Leon Menn on Feb. 26, 1950. She was a member of First English Lutheran Church in Austin.
Survivors include a son, Martin Menn; a daughter, Mary Lucko, four grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home in Pflugerville.