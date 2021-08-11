CAMERON — Services for Melba L. Shelton Jones, 90, of Rogers, will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron with the Rev. Randy Holtzclaw officiating.
Burial will be 3 p.m. Thursday in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Baytown.
Mrs. Jones died Monday, Aug. 9, at a Temple hospital. She was born Jan. 30, 1931, in Baytown to Era and Maggie May McDowell Rossar. She was a nurse for 31 years. She was the co-owner of Hometown Nursing Agency. She married Robert Shelton in 1945 and he preceded her in death in 1970. She was a member of the Davilla Assembly of God.
She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Nell Shelton White in 1975.
Survivors include a son, Robert Larry Shelton, of Waco; and three grandchildren.