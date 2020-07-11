Services for Michael Barefoot, 61, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with Scott Seela officiating.
Mr. Barefoot died Thursday, July 9, at his residence.
He was born July 27, 1958, in Rantoul, Ill., to Oscar and Carolyn Nesler Barefoot. He married Janice Spacek on Aug. 1, 2000. He was a paramedic and nurse. He worked for the state of Texas. He was a member of IATSE Local 127.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Laura O’Donnell of Clarksville, Tenn., and Ella Scott of Albuquerque, N.M.; his mother of Temple; a sister, Lisa Chadwell of College Station; and three grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Temple Animal Shelter, 620 Mama Dog Circle, Temple, TX 76504; or to Love of Christ Pantry, 2000 Airport Road, Temple, TX 76504 (www.locpantry.org).
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.