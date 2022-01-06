SAN ANTONIO — A mass of Christian burial for Isabel A. Servantez Jr., 61, of San Antonio and formerly of Temple, will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at St. Anthony Mary Claret Catholic Church in San Antonio with the Rev. Tu Nguyen officiating.
Burial will be in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with military honors.
Mr. Servantez died Sunday, Dec. 26, in San Antonio.
He was born April 15, 1960, in Temple to Hipolita and Isabel Servantez Sr. He served in the U.S. Navy. He was a lifetime member of VFW Post No. 2059. He worked at the Naval Recruiting District in San Antonio and the Military Entrance Processing Center until retiring in 2018. He was a member of Saint Anthony Mary Claret Catholic Church in San Antonio. He received a bachelor of arts degree in criminal justice from the University of Texas at San Antonio in 1998 and a master’s degree in science from Our Lady of the Lake University in 2010. He served as a mentor and tutor at the San Antonio Juvenile Detention Center and the Good Samaritan Center.
Survivors include his wife, Socorro Servantez; two sons, Isabel Alexander Servantez III and Jon Marcos Servantez; and six siblings, Rachel DePoy, Oralia Wilson, Victoria Osterholt, Fidel DeArri, Alexandro Servantez and Bernadette Moreno.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, at Porter Loring Mortuary West in San Antonio.