ROSEBUD — Services for Rosa Lee Hipp, 93, of Lott will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens in San Angelo with the Rev. Jamie Rouse officiating.
Mrs. Hipp died Sunday, June 12, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 2, 1928, in Munday to Claude and Maudie Davis Pippin. She married Lloyd V. Hipp in 1947. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a great-grandchild.
Survivors include two daughters, Claudia Allison and Lisa Maddigan, both of Lott; a brother, John Pippin; a sister, Sue Braden; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at Johnson’s Funeral Home in San Angelo.
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.