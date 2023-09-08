PFLUGERVILLE — Services for Marcy Jan Eaton, 70, of Taylor will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home in Pflugerville.
Mrs. Eaton died Tuesday, Aug. 29, in Taylor.
She was born July 20, 1953, in Temple to Homer Winnett and Mary Lloyd McElroy Winnett. She worked as a chief medical officer for 3M for 27 years, retiring in 2014. She married Michael Leroy Eaton. She was a member of 3C Cowboy Church in Salado.
Survivors include her husband of Taylor; two daughters, Mitzi Fonseca of Georgetown and Michelle Meaker of Thorndale; two brothers, Sandy Winnett and Starky Winnett, both of Troy; two sisters, Darann Tetreault of Universal City and Shelly Bukes of Honolulu; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.