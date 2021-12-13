BELTON — Service for Michael King Milligan, 82, of Belton will be private.
Mr. Milligan died Friday, Dec. 10, in Temple.
He was born Dec. 25, 1938. He was a Marine veteran. He was a Christian.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Karele Milligan.
Survivors include his wife, Marsha Milligan; a daughter, Montie Elkins; a brother, Patrick Milligan; two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Marines Toys for Tots.
Dossman Funeral Home of Belton is in charge of arrangements.