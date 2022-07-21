Services for Joe Louis Cortez, 41, of Temple will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Cortez died Sunday, July 10, at a Fort Worth hospital.
He was born July 2, 1981, in Temple to George Santos and Nancy Cortez. He attended Temple schools. He coached youth football.
Survivors include two sons, Joe Anthony Cortez and Xavier Lee Cortez, both of Killeen; a daughter, Anisia Nadia Cortez of Temple; his mother and stepfather of Temple; and two brothers, Michael Paul Cortez and Carlos Manuel Vila, both of Temple.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements