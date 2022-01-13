Wallace Eugene Massengale, age 93 died peacefully on January 9th, 2022, in Austin, Texas.
A graveside service is scheduled for Saturday, January 15th, 2022, 11:00 am at Little River Cemetery in Jones Prairie, Texas, with a reception to follow.
Wallace was born on August 29, 1928, in Cameron, Texas, to parents E.L. and Marguerite Massengale. He graduated from Yoe High School in Cameron, Texas, and enlisted in the Army. While in the Army, Wallace served in Germany during the Korean War. After his service to our country, he moved to Houston, TX, and worked for Gulf Oil Company for over 25 years until his retirement.
Wallace was a great family man. He married Gloria on August 13, 1966, in Houston, where they lived most of their married life until 2007 when they moved to Austin, TX. Wallace was a member of Terrace United Methodist Church in Houston, Texas, where he served for many years as the head usher. He was loved by the Terrace UMC and was honored with a special pin for his service from the United Methodist Women. Wallace and Gloria enjoyed so many memories of traveling to Colorado every summer.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Massengale; his parents, E.L. and Marguerite Massengale; and his sisters and their husbands, Mary Lou and Dean Baird, Dorothy Jane and Billy Barton, Marguerite Tabor and sister- in-law, Marilou Massengale.
Wallace is survived by his brother, Jack Massengale of Wimberley Texas; sisters, Carolyn Weeren and husband Ed of Austin, Texas, Linda Jaresh and husband Wesley of Garland, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.