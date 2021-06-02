Shawn Beneby
Shawn Beneby, age 22, of Temple passed from this life during the afternoon hours of Tuesday, May 18, 2021. He was born on the 26th day of December 1998 in Hollywood, Florida to parents Rennick and Sandra Beneby.
Shawn has been a resident of Temple since January of 2012. He attended school in Belton and graduated from Belton High School in 2017. Soon after high school Shawn attended Temple College where he received his associates in general studies. After receiving his associates degree, he was then attending A&M where he was working toward his bachelor’s in psychology and preparing to get his psychiatry doctorate. Shawn was a highly intelligent young man; he was on the honor roll in all his classes. He lived in Italy for a little while. During his time overseas he traveled all over Europe. He played soccer “football” which he absolutely loved. Shawn loved to perform magic tricks, was able to solve the rubix cube, great with the yo-yo and enjoyed playing checkers, chess, and monopoly with his mother whom he had a close relationship. He was an avid reader and loved running and staying in shape. Shawn was loving, passionate, kind, and loyal to everyone. He was a great friend and listener and he loved to watch his favorite series “Game of Thrones” and could recite every word from “Batman The Dark Knight”. Shawn will be dearly missed by family and friends.
He is preceded in death by grandfather Fritz Maynard Estriplet, great grandmother Lucinda Rahming “Mom Mom”, great-grandmother Charlotte Smith and dog Buster who he grew up with until his passing in 2018.
Shawn leaves behind to cherish his memory his parents Sandra and Rennick Beneby of Temple, grandparents Patsy and Jay Neal of FL and Felix Beneby of Bahamas, grandmother Micheline Estriplet, Uncle Ricardo Estriplet, Uncle Feleciano Beneby, Aunt Narline Estriplet, Aunt Devan Beneby, Aunt Deshan Beneby all of FL, Godmother Donita Colebut, cousins Bianca Crawford, Richard Estriplet, Fabiola Forsythe, Dmitri Forsythe, and several more aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Services are private.
