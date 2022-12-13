Carol Ann (Conley) Lewin
Carol Ann (Conley) Lewin of Cameron died peacefully Thursday, December 8th, 2022, with her daughters by her side. She was just shy of her 81st birthday. Born in Sherrill, New York on December 18, 1941, to Pierce and Marie Conley. Carol was the oldest of four sisters: Kathleen (Kathy), Mary (Teenie), and Terry. On July 15th, 1962, Carol married John Edward Lewin with whom she shared 60 happy years. Known for her kindness and compassion for people, Carol worked as a LVN for over 30 years; first as Assistant Director of Nurses at Cameron Nursing Home, then at Manor Oaks Nursing home of Rockdale, and finally as the C. H. Yoe High Nurse for 10 years.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father; sisters Kathleen Conley and Terry Perkins; and sons-in-law David Wells and Larry Green.
Carol is survived by her husband John; daughters Paula Vaculin and husband Alan; and Pamela Green; sister- Mary Graham and husband W.K., all of Cameron. She will also be dearly missed by her 6 grandchildren Robbie Wells, Lacey Wells, Will Pyle, Michael Green, Jason Green, and Amanda Chumchal, along with her four great grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home at 6:00 PM Friday, December 16th.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.
