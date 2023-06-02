Tommy Ray Bennett
Services for Tommy Ray Bennett, age 80 of Temple, will be held at 2:00pm Friday, June 2, 2023 at First Baptist Church of Salado with Rev. Frank Wallace officiating. Burial will follow at Wilson Valley Cemetery in Little River, Texas.
Mr. Bennett died Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at a Belton care center.
Tommy Ray Bennett was born on June 28, 1942 in Temple, Texas to the late Sam Bennett and Marie Allison Bennett. He attended schools in Academy and graduated from Academy High School in 1960. Tommy married Margaret Ruth Kamas on October 20, 1960 and she preceded him in death on January 17, 2021. Tommy was a truck driver for over 50 years, driving for Wendland’s, Rockwool, Wilsonart and Evans Ranch. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Belton. Tommy and Margaret loved travelling and were fortunate to make it to all of the continents. Tommy was preceded in death by his wife and by a grandchild, Franklyn Lloyd Bennett.
Survivors include a daughter, Jennifer Kelarek and husband Kenny of Salado; a son, Brad Bennett and wife Tammy of Temple; a brother, Jack Bennett and wife Judy of Little River; five grandchildren, Brent Bennett and wife Allison, Justin Bennett, Johnathan Powell and wife Kessiah, Hannah Kelarek, and Sarah Kate Zapalac and husband Brady; and five great grandchildren, Ella Bennett, Jace Bennett, Jackson Bennett, Cadence Smith and Jonah Powell.
The family will receive visitors from 6-8pm Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.
Memorials may be given in Mr. Bennett’s name to the Wilson Valley Cemetery Association. P.O. Box 457, Little River, Texas 76554.