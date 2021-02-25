Daniel Ray
Pruitt, Jr.
Daniel Ray Pruitt, Jr. age 49, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at his home in Pflugerville TX.
Visitation will be held February 27, 2021 at 1:30pm at Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home 2900 Williams Dr, Georgetown TX. Funeral service will be held 2:30 – 3:30pm.
Daniel was born in Temple TX on August 21, 1971 to Daniel (Dan) Pruitt and Pamela (Kelley) Harrison. He graduated from Belton High School in 1989. Daniel worked as a mechanic most of his life. He really enjoyed working on race cars and his old Chevy truck. In his down time Daniel enjoyed NASCAR, fishing and spending time with his family and friends.
Daniel lived in Pflugerville TX with Natalie Renner, her son Bradly, her daughter Amber and grandson Branden.
Daniel is survived by his father Dan Pruitt Sr, mother and stepfather Pamela and Richard Harrison, his sister and husband Raydean and Robert Golding III their sons Bobby and Billy Golding, his brother Floyd Pruitt and his sons Cody, Mason and Hunter Pruitt, his brother Tommy Joe Pruitt and his brother James Harrison, Harry and Jo Anne Harrison and Betty Bailey.
Daniel was preceded in death by his grandparents Jasper and Barbara Pruitt and George C. and Dorothy Kelley.
He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and by all those who knew him.
