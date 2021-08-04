Services for Edward “Rocky” John Burger, 66, of Temple will be private.
Mr. Burger died Monday, Aug. 2, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Jan. 24, 1955, in Buffalo, N.Y., to Bertha Burger. He was raised and graduated from high school in New York. He was a resident of Temple for more than 40 years. He worked for Chipman Saw and Bovee Construction.
Survivors include two brothers, Floyd G. Bovee Jr. of Temple and Robert Burger of Florida; and a sister, Leona Maldonado of Temple.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.