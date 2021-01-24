James Edward Clay, age 76, of Temple, Texas, passed away suddenly on Saturday, January 16, 2021.
James was born December 30, 1944, in Los Angeles, California. He was a veteran of the US Navy from January 31, 1962, to May 24, 1966. He served 2 two tours in Vietnam.
Using his skills and experience from the Navy, he continued operating power plants at Texas Tech University and Texas State University until he retired.
He is survived by 2 two brothers and 1 sister. A graveside service will be held at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery on January 27, 2021, at 3 p.m.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerstemple.com for the Clay family.