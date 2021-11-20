ROSEBUD — Private services for Rosemary Engel Bell, 82, of Sherman will be held in Phillips Cemetery in Travis.
Mrs. Bell died Wednesday, Nov. 17, at a Denison nursing home.
She was born May 20, 1939, in Cameron to Charles W. and Tillie Skupin Engel. She married Louis Frank Bell III on Jan. 4, 1958. She worked as a secretary for Post-Tension Systems in Arlington, and for the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, and a son, Louis Frank Bell IV.
She is survived by three sons, Barry Charles Bell, Stephen Toth Bell and Alex Bell; a daughter, Margy Bell; a sister, Peggy Borden; a brother, Gene Engel; 16 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchilden.
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home of Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.