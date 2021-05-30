Betty Jane Ross Higdon, was born 11/20/1947 in Temple TX to Durwood and Ethel Jane Ross. She passed away 05/04/2021 in Plano TX.
Betty’s early years were mainly spent in towns around Texas due to her father’s work assignments. After graduating from Temple High School in 1965, Betty obtained her cosmetology license and began her career as a hair stylist in Temple. She then worked in Austin for a few years.
In 1980, she relocated to Dallas and continued her long career at Coiffures La Femme and then Salon 729 until the time of her death.
Betty married Christopher (Chris) Higdon on 9/10/88. Chris preceded her in death in 2010. Betty was also preceded in death by her father in 1966.
She is survived by mother, Ethel Jane Moeller; son, Grant (Debora) Babb; granddaughter, Olive; siblings: Richard Ross, Karen (Larry) Cosper, Russell (Lorraine) Ross, Carla (Loren) Bottorf and Dawn Sandifeer. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews as well as aunts and cousins who mourn her loss.
Betty was a very thoughtful daughter, sister, aunt, friend, mother and grandmother to a wide circle of family, friends, co-workers and clients. She is missed already!
Graveside services will be held 10:00 am on Saturday, June 5th at Bellwood Memorial Park, 8575 Airport Rd, Temple, TX 76502.
