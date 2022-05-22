CAMERON — Services for Brianne Sheree Piper, 29, of Austin will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be at a later date.
Ms. Piper died Wednesday, May 4, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 6, 1992, in Houston to Calvin Dwane and Paula Ann McGaughey Piper.
Survivors include a son, James Piper of Cameron; a daughter, Eliana Piper of Cameron; her mother of Austin; and a brother, Matthew A. Piper of Austin.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.