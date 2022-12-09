ROSEBUD — Services for Lucy Halfmann, 92, of Burlington will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Michael Catholic Church in Burlington.
Burial will be in the Mass at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Westphalia.
Mrs. Halfmann died Tuesday, Dec. 6.
She was born Nov. 19, 1930, to Frank and Julia Frei Buckholt in Westphalia. She attended school in Westphalia and Lott. She married Eugene Halfmann on Nov. 24, 1953. They lived in the Norton area for three years before they moved to Burlington where they farmed and ranched. She was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Burlington and the St. Michael’s Ladies Altar Society.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a son, Kenneth Halfmann.
Survivors include three sons, Jimmy Halfmann, Roy Halfmann and Michael Halfmann; a brother, Alois Buckholt; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Michael Catholic Church.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud, followed by a rosary.