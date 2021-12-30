Irene Briseno
Irene Castilleja Briseno, age 67, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 20th, 2021. She was born on the 11th day of July, 1954, to parents Florencio and Angelita (Valenciano) Castilleja in Temple, TX.
Irene graduated from Temple High School and attended the Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. She was loved as a mother, sister, aunt, and friend. Irene was known to have a big personality. She was honest and direct. It was never dull when Irene was in the room! She was a hard worker and spent many years in retail interacting with customers. She had a good sense of humor and loved music, movies, bingo, and dancing. She had a huge heart for her pets. Irene enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Due to her faith in God, Irene was brave and courageous in her battle with illness. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents Florencio and Angelita, sister Mary Louise Rodriguez, and nephew Roy Salinas Jr.
Irene leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter Rubi and husband Chris Chastain; brother Florencio Castilleja Jr.; sisters Mamie Amador, Dolores Lopez, Mary Jane Aguilera, Mary Helen Tobias; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Irene will be honored in a private burial with her family.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home is entrusted with these arrangements.
Paid Obituary