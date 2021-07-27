Services for Gabriel “Gabe” Antonio Olivares, 40, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Friday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Olivares died Sunday, July 25, at a local hospital.
He was born Aug. 30, 1980, to David and Aurelia Lopez Olivares in Fort Collins, Colo. In 1998, he graduated from Temple High School. He worked in tech support for McLane Co. He married Cassi Sanchez Castilleja in January 2020.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Abigale Olivares and Alyssa Olivares; a son, Issac Sandoval; his parents; a brother, Nico Olivares; and a sister, Lori Olivares.
To help defray the cost of funeral expenses, memorials may be made to Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center at www.youngsdaughters.com, or 4235 E. U.S. Highway 190, Temple, TX 76501.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral, followed by a rosary.