BELTON — Services for Edna Pearl Drake, 92, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Nolanville.
Mrs. Drake died Sunday, June 20, in Belton.
She was born Nov. 13, 1928, in Rogers to Gus and Nellie Siegeler. She married Weldon Drake on June 21, 1947, in Belton. She worked for a boot shop in Temple, a clothing manufacturing company and Grigg’s Equipment in Belton. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Salado.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2013.
Survivors include a son, Weldon Allen Drake of Rumley; two daughters, Linda Chaney of Temple and Brenda Weaks of Belton; seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.