BELTON — Services for Frank L. Brown, 93, of Salado will be 10 a.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Joe Keys officiating.
Burial will be in Florence Cemetery.
Mr. Brown died Sunday, Sept. 12, at a Harker Heights care center.
He was born Nov. 11, 1927, in Monroe, La., to Earl and Sally Winn Brown. He grew up in Monroe. At age 17 he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1945. He served overseas in Japan and later in Korea before being honorably discharged in 1952 as a tech sergeant. He opened Community Hardware in Austin in 1971, and owned and operated it until his retirement in 1999, when he moved to Salado. He married Dorothy Jackson Brown on March 2, 1950, in Austin, and she preceded him in death in 2005. He was a member of University Hills Church of Christ in Austin before moving to Salado, where he was a member of the Salado Church of Christ.
Survivors include a niece.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.