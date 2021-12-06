BELTON — Services for Wanda “Sue” LaRocque, 76, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
The family will have a meal at the Belton VFW Post following the services.
Mrs. LaRocque died Saturday, Nov. 27, at a local hospital.
She was born Dec. 9, 1944, to Frankie and Cynthia Ward in Belton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence “Ray” LaRocque; and a son, Dennis Dean LaRocque.
Survivors include two daughters, Lynda Treece of Copperas Cove and Jennifer Taylor of Belton; a son, James “Roho” Edward LaRocque of Morgan’s Point Resort; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.