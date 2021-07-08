BELTON — A Mass of Christian burial for Isael Jose Salinas, 83, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton with the Rev. Sang Quan officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Salinas died Saturday, July 3.
He was born Dec. 9, 1937, in Mathis to Estanislado and Ramonita Perez Salinas. He was raised in Mathis and attended school in Mathis. He married Concha Lopez on Sept. 14, 1955, in Waxahachie. He moved to Belton in 1972 and worked for RW McKinney & James Company and later worked as a heavy equipment operator for Odell Greer Construction, retiring in 2000 after 32 years. He was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton.
He was preceded in death by his wife in October 2020; a son, Jose Luis Salinas; and two great-grandchildren.
Survivors include four sons, Isael Salinas of La Marque, Eulalio Salinas of Belton, and Alfred Salinas and Lucio Salinas, both of Temple; four daughters, Carmen Gutierrez of Georgetown, Nieves Mendoza and Senaida Salinas, both of Belton, and Elvira Hernandez of Temple; a brother, Isidro Salinas of Mathis; a sister, Maria Salas of Abilene; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.