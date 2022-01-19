COPPERAS COVE — Services for Vivian Leah Gresham, 92, of Copperas Cove will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Burial will be 3 p.m. Thursday in Oakwood Cemetery in Weatherford.
Mrs. Gresham died Saturday, Jan. 15, in Lampasas.
She was born Sept. 10, 1929, in Mineral Wells to Dr. Max and Vivian Browder. She graduated from Weatherford High School in 1950. She graduated from Texas Women’s University. She married Noel Gresham on June 26, 1950, in Weatherford. She taught at Weatherford College and Copperas Cove High School. She was a member of St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church in Killeen and served as the president of the Women of St. Christopher’s and also served as a church secretary. She later helped found St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Copperas Cove. She was active in the Diocese of Texas and served as the vice president of the Northwest Convocation.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a son, Jamie Gresham; a daughter, Leah Walker; a brother, Charles Browder; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Memorial may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.