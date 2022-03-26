DeShazo Terlouw
Lloyd Ray DeShazo Terlouw, age 87, passed away quietly at her daughter’s home in Hot Springs, Arkansas on March 23, 2022. She was born July 19, 1934 to Loys Ray and Carrie Lloyd DeShazo in Rockdale, Texas. Lloyd Ray spent her young childhood in Central Texas, near Rosebud, and in her youth moved with her family to Pasadena, where she graduated from Pasadena High School. During her training to become a nurse at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Houston, at a dance for nurse trainees and Air Force officer candidates, she met Garret William Terlouw, a young cadet. They married on April 10, 1955. After Garret’s retirement from the Air Force in 1975, they returned to Texas and eventually settled in Belton, where they were long-time members and volunteers at Belton’s First United Methodist Church. Lloyd Ray is survived by her daughter Catherine and partner Mark Hawley of Hot Springs, son Michael and his wife Janet of Houston, along with their two daughters Michelle Hurtado (with her husband Matt and son Lucas) of Brooklyn, New York, and Jennifer Terlouw (with her partner J Ehlinger) of Chapel Hill, North Carolina. She is also survived by her brother Dan DeShazo of Houston, her niece, Dan’s daughter, Denise Kaczorowski (and husband Andy) of Floresville, Texas, Denise’s daughter Lauren Garney of Katy, and by Yang Sun, the wife of Dane DeShazo (Dan’s son now deceased), and their two daughters Nancy Sun and Danielle. Lloyd Ray’s funeral will be held at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud, Texas, at 11:00 am on Tuesday, March 29th.
