Ruby Lawson Cearley Barrett
Ruby Lawson Cearley Barrett, age 84 of Temple, Texas passed away Nov 11, 2021 peacefully in her sleep. She was born on May 26, 1937 in Moffat, Texas to Lonzo and Mona Lawson.
In December of 1954 Ruby married Billy Joe Cearley; the young couple would go on to build a home and family together that would eventually include three daughters. Bill passed in 2018. In February of 2010 Ruby would find love again with George H. Barrett. The two would combine their families together to begin making new memories with each other. She graduated from Temple High School. She worked at Southwestern Bell, Brazosport Independent School District, and then retired from American Airlines. Ruby moved to Freeport, Texas where she raised her family and resided for 25 years. She then moved to Arlington, Texas and spent her final 11 years living back in Temple, Texas. Ruby enjoyed sewing, playing the piano, traveling with her granddaughters, and spending time in her yard. Spending time with her family and creating memories with her great-grandchildren was what made her heart happy. Ruby loved Jesus and anyone who knew her could see this in her daily life.
Ruby is preceded in death by her husband, George Barrett on October 3, 2021, her parents, as well as the father of her children, Bill, along with her son-in-law, Scotty Leake, 4 brothers, a brother-in-law and 2 sister-in-laws.
Ruby leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Judy Leake, of Schertz, TX; Beverly Goodrum Lindsey and husband Tim of Angleton, TX; Cheryl Cearley, of Temple, TX; Colleen Tyson and husband Dallas of North Carolina; John Barrett and wife Freida, of Waco as well as Terri Barrett, of Pennsylvania, 17 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Margie Bruton of Dripping Springs, TX and brother, CL Lawson of Holland, TX. Sister-in-laws Barbara Lawson of Wolfforth, Marva Lawson of Holland, Johnnie Hopson, of California and Patty Connelly of Ohio as well as a brother-in-law Ray Horne of San Augustine, TX, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Family would like to invite you to a visitation service at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home on Sunday afternoon from 3:00 – 5:00. Her Celebration of life will be at Wildwood Baptist Church, 5195 Cedar Creek Rd, Temple, TX on Monday at 1:00 p.m. with burial following at Moffat Cemetery. A reception with dinner will be held following the burial at the Wildwood Church.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Wildwood Baptist Church Children’s Ministry.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
Paid Obituary