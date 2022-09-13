BELTON — Services for Elizabeth “Beth” Marie Motal Lewis, 47, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church in Salado with the Rev. Lynn Osgood officiating.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
BELTON — Services for Elizabeth “Beth” Marie Motal Lewis, 47, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church in Salado with the Rev. Lynn Osgood officiating.
Mrs. Lewis died Saturday, Sept. 10.
She was born March 28, 1975, to Daniel and Bernice Motal. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1993. She attended Blinn College. She married Joseph Lewis on Feb. 11, 1995.
Survivors include her husband; two daughters, Victoria Lewis and Sara Lewis; her parents; and a sister, Julie Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which is now 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, at https://988lifeline.org/donate.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.