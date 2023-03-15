Robert Calvin Brown
Robert Calvin Brown (93) of Temple, Texas passed away March 8. 2023. Robert was born January 18, 1930, in Desdemona, Texas to R.A. Brown and Polly Williams Brown.
Robert grew up and attended school in Desdemona, Texas. He attended Tarleton Academy, Tarleton Jr. College, and earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Texas A&M University in 1951.
His first assignment with USDA, SCS was in Terrell, Texas. From Terrell, he was transferred to Greenville, Texas then to Gainesville, Texas as area engineer. While in Gainesville, he also worked for Launer Studio as a professional photographer, which was his hobby. He was transferred to Temple, Texas on the River Basin Staff, and retired from the USDA in 1985.
Robert married Ima Nell Martin May 22, 1954, in Greenville, Texas. Following retirement, they operated and maintained a second home in Desdemona, Texas on the Brown Ranch. They raised cattle and operated a deer lease. They were active members of First Methodist Church while in Gainesville, Texas and also First Methodist Church in Temple, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his parents and two older sisters: Mary Alice Brown Ficklen and Marjorie Louise Brown Johnson.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Ima Nell Martin Brown of Temple, TX; son Robert Alton Brown (Jana) of Ft. Worth, TX; daughter Sarah F. Senger (David) of Hamilton, TX; grandchildren: Lindsay N. Dain (Dan) of Little Elm, TX; Christie Brawner (Kyle) of Granbury, TX; Leslie Jackson (Chris) of Kingman, AZ; Preston Brown (Valerie) of Bridgeport, TX; Julie Brown of Ft. Worth, TX, Michele McKrell (Jeff) of Ft. Worth, TX and 8 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Methodist Children’s Home (1111 Herring Avenue Waco, Texas 76708-9903).
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.
Paid Obituary