BELTON — Services for Anginald “Ann” Fletcher, 72, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.
Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery in Belton.
Mrs. Fletcher died Monday, Oct. 5, at her residence.
She was born May 23, 1948, in Talladega, Ala., to Neil and Jennie H. Holloway. She graduated from Killeen High School in 1966. She attended Texas State Technical College in Waco. She worked for Cowhouse Motel, Bell Haven Nursing Center, MHMR and Scott & White Memorial Hospital. She was a member of Killeen First United Pentecostal Church and New Faith Fellowship in Temple.
Survivors include her husband; a son, Neal Bernard Miller of Killeen; a stepson, Stephen Fletcher of Temple; five sisters, Annette Poindexter, Barbara Hudgens and Rosalind Harkness, all of Killeen, Cynthia Sartin-Miller of South Carolina and Judy Clark-Miller of North Carolina; three brothers, Neal Miller of Austin, Anthony Miller of Lancaster and James Miller Sr. of Waco; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.